Residents can report COVID-19 breaches online

GLADSTONE residents are being encouraged by police to report breaches of COVID-19 restrictions via a new online form.

Launched yesterday through the Policelink system, the form easily allows Gladstone residents to report breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s public health directions from their computer or smartphone.

The form can be found at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting under the ‘COVID-19 breach’ tab.

State disaster co-ordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the community response to the unprecedented measures to reduce the spread of the virus had been very positive.

“The vast majority of Queenslanders recognise the importance of following the public health directions and doing the right thing to keep everyone safe,” Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

“We will continue to educate and show compassion when dealing with the public, however, we can take enforcement action if necessary to ensure we are limiting the spread of the virus.

“We encourage members of the public to use the online form to report any blatant breach of the Chief Health Officer’s public health directions.

“This includes large gatherings such as house parties and events where people are obviously ignoring social-distancing rules.”

Deputy Gollschewski said police would take follow-up action when complaints were received through the online form.

“To date, we have received a lot of information from the public and we will continue to work with our community to keep everyone safe,” he said.

“The reason why Queensland is achieving promising outcomes is because of what measures we have put in place, not in spite of them, so this is not the time to be complacent.”

The QPS has issued more than 1400 infringement notices for breaches of the public health directions.

If a situation is life-threatening and you require urgent police assistance always call triple-0 (000) and for non-urgent police matters visit www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call Policelink on 13 14 44.