Residents asked to look out for council imposter

GLADSTONE Regional Council is urging residents to be vigilant after receiving reports of a man improperly posing as a council officer.

The man, believed to be wearing a uniform with council insignia, was allegedly seen acting suspiciously after he attempted to gain access to a residential property on Monday afternoon.

In some instances, council officers have powers of entry, usually to carry out work or conduct investigations.

All council officers and workers who need to enter a property are required to display identification and advise the property owner of the reason for the visit or inspection.

The council also communicates with the public when any inspection requiring access to property is in operation.

Residents suspecting suspicious behaviour can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.