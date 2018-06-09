Residential development partially approved, with 26 conditions

A DEVELOPER who was warned their residential project would be viewed "unfavourably" by the Gladstone Regional Council has gained in-part approval.

The council has partially approved with 26 conditions Carfam Holding Pty Ltd's application for a 24-lot subdivision to create a new estate at 2773 Round Hill Rd Agnes Water.

During a pre lodgement meeting in May last year the developers were told the application would be hard-pressed to gain council support.

"Council is unlikely to support the subdivision of Rural Residential land for Low to Medium Density Residential purposes," they said.

"There is no current need for further subdivision at that level given the number of existing subdivision approvals in the immediate vicinity."

But an assessment of the development application found the proposal aligned with the council's town planning and has been given partial approval.

Before it goes ahead the developer will need to supply its plans for street lighting, landscaping, water infrastructure and road works to gain a development permit for operational works.

As part of the 26 conditions they also need to create an entry statement art piece, drawing inspiration from the Southern Great Barrier Reef and Agnes Water's beach and surfing culture.

The conditions also include requirements for the road network leading in to the 16 hectare estate, such as building a roundabout to connect the estate to Round Hill Rd and a cul-de-sac.

The council has set a ten-year time frame from when the Plan of Survey is signed for the development to be completed.