Resident woken to flee with just clothes on her back

A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach heading north towards Marcus Beach and Noosa on Monday night. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

CONCERNED residents have spent the night away from their homes as a raging bushfire at Peregian Beach continues to burn.

Peregian Beach resident Barbara Pennay was woken up and evacuated on Monday night with just the clothes on her back and a set of keys.

“I was asleep and the police were driving around going ‘evacuate, evacuate’,” Ms Pennay said.

“I pulled out the hose to wet the deck and the wood.

“It was like a science fiction, like someone was throwing fire balls.

“I have never seen anything like it in my life.”

Ms Pennay said she wanted to load the car but police evacuated her and drove her to Peregian shops.

“I have nothing, I was dropped off at Peregian then the police evacuated me to Noosa.”

The bushfire burning at Peregian Springs. Photo: Lisa Chapman

Ms Pennay was transported to The J Noosa evacuation centre, but at full capacity it was there she met a couple who helped her out.

“I met a couple and they paid for me for accommodation.

“You’re feeling so helpless when you don’t have anything.

“I just want to go home.”

Ms Pennay’s relative Fran Pennay also lives in Peregian Beach and was evacuated.

“It’s been a long night.”

“Our sons were putting out spot fires in the dunes and on the streets.

They were on duty until 4am.”

Both Barbara and Fran have word their houses are safe but are still unsure when they will be allowed to return home with conditions constantly changing.

Meanwhile the Quint family and their dog Jack from Peregian Springs spent the night at Noosa Leisure Centre’s evacuation centre after they were forced to leave their home at 6.30pm on Monday.

“It was quite frightening,” Darren Quint said.

“We could see all the red coming out of the trees.”

“When we drove past Coles it was all just red behind it,” 10-year-old Matilda said.

The family home is safe but Mr Quint said there was still concern for them with the changing wind conditions.

“It’s just a waiting game now.”

“Everyone here (at Noosa Leisure Centre) has been wonderful though.”