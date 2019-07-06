Resident wants action taken on Hampton Dr crossing

CHANGE NEEDED: The Clunes family wants better safety at a road crossing on Hampton Dr. Pictured are Helen Clunes and daughter Mackenzie Clunes with son Jhye.

CHANGE NEEDED: The Clunes family wants better safety at a road crossing on Hampton Dr. Pictured are Helen Clunes and daughter Mackenzie Clunes with son Jhye. Matt Taylor GLA040719ROAD

A TANNUM Sands mother is pushing for pedestrian lights on Hampton Dr after her grandmother was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Mackenzie Clunes said her grandmother suffered a small bleed to the brain from the accident, which happened about two weeks ago.

"That crossing is so bad ... it's honestly ridiculous,” Ms Clunes said.

"Something needs to be done.”

Ms Clunes posted on a community Facebook page shortly after the incident to rally support for a petition.

She has also expressed her concerns to Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Ms Clunes said she wanted pedestrian lights put in on either side of the crossing to prevent future incidences.

"There has been so many near misses,” Ms Clunes said.

"Next time someone might not be so lucky.

"They can't not listen to what I have to say when I have got 150 people saying they will happily sign it.”

Ms Clunes said the crossing was used almost every day by children before and after school.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he had asked the Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett to raise the issue with the Traffic Environment Advisory Committee.

"I have asked that this group investigate and give their recommendations on any solutions to prevent further incidents,” Mr Butcher said.

"My focus is getting the appropriate people to investigate and make a recommendation on a way forward.

"I will always ensure that I advocate for safety on our road networks and will be working with all groups to get informed information on what can eliminate incidents like this happening again.”