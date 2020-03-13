Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
News

Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 24-year-old alleged driver of a ute that ploughed through a Gympie property this week will face court next month.

Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.

READ MORE

- VIDEO: Car flips on busy Gympie street

- Vessel capsizes off Inskip Point

Seven News reported local resident Nikki Betts was "about to check her mail" on Tuesday afternoon when a ute smashed through her white picket fence, sending pailings flying, felling tree branches and damaging her car before continuing on.

"It was sitting in the front lawn spinning its tyres trying to get away," Ms Betts told Seven News.

"This is the second time it's happened to me. The last time I had a car come through the side fence."

Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.

The alleged offender escaped, but police found him in a vehicle 300m away from the scene shortly after.

Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.

Seven News reported he was given notice to appear in court next month on a range of driving offences including disqualified driving and drug driving.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gympie-crime gympie news gympie police gympie region hit and run
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where Gladstone’s crims are hitting

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Gladstone’s crims are hitting

        News Police have responded to more than 2800 offences in the past six months, new data on theft and drug crimes has revealed.

        OFF THE HOOK: Fishing event’s back-up plan

        premium_icon OFF THE HOOK: Fishing event’s back-up plan

        News The threat of coronavirus could have an impact on the Hook Up, but organisers have...

        Drug driver was visiting his kids

        premium_icon Drug driver was visiting his kids

        Crime The 50-year-old admitted to police he had smoked marijuana.

        Qld’s dirtiest beach bounces back

        premium_icon Qld’s dirtiest beach bounces back

        News Only one microplastic was found during the clean up in Gladstone.