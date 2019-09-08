Menu
BEST ON GROUND: Ryan Shanks starred for BITS Saints during the under-17 grand final against Glenmore Bulls.
Sport

Reserves humbled but flags for two junior sides

MATT HARRIS
by
8th Sep 2019 5:30 PM
AUSSIE RULES: It was a mixed day for BITS Saints as the AFL Capricornia season came to a end at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday.

It was a day to forget for BITS' reserves after they copped a 115-point loss against a relentless Yeppoon Swans.

Jake Gallagher led the way for Yeppoon with seven goals - two more than the entire BITS side - as the Swans cruised to a 24.6 (150) to 5.5 (35) victory.

Kyle Mongta kicked two majors for the Saints with Adam Hull, Daniel Boase and veteran Keith Bilston also getting in on the act.

 

There were no prizes for guessing the A-Grade grand final result as the Swans continued their dominance with a 18.11 (119) to 7.4 (47) win over Rockhampton Panthers.

Alex Chapman kicked seven goals and Thomas Cossens six as the Swans tamed the Panthers.

The Saints tasted success in two of the junior grand finals with the under-13s recording a 8.6 (54) to 2.3 (15) win over Yeppoon, while the Under-17 Saints saw off Glenmore Bulls with a 9.5 (59) to 6.9 (45) victory.

 

