Researchers to undertake landmark study into Cashless Card

RESEARCHERS from three prominent Australian and New Zealand universities are inviting people on the Cashless Debit Card to participate in a landmark study on income management.

A team from the University of Queensland and Griffith University will be in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg next month to ask welfare recipients and community groups about their experiences with the card.

Their findings will be published in the upcoming Compulsory Income Management study, which aims to "understand the lived experiences of those who are subject to compulsory income management" and "feed these findings back to policy makers".

Stakeholders and politicians have called for independent analysis into the policy since it was introduced in Hinkler in January.

Numerous government evaluations have been undertaken, but the findings have been dismissed as inconsistent by academics.

Professor Greg Marston from UQ said the team was interested in knowing the costs and benefits of income management from the perspective of participants.

"We want to know what impact the trial is having on people's sense of control and autonomy and whether the card increases people's financial management skills," Prof Marston said.

The combined study includes researchers from UQ, Griffith University and the University of Auckland.

About 6000 people from Hervey Bay and Bundaberg have been placed on the card, which quarantines 80 per cent of their income and restricts gambling and alcohol purchases.