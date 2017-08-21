Researcher unveils new information, nominated for national prize

KEEN EDUCATOR: CQ University Researcher Adam Rose is passionate about encouraging more 'locals' to study science.

RESEARCHER Adam Rose wants local science to be done by local people and he believes we need more of them.

The CQ University aquatic ecology researcher has been nominated for an Australian Water Association Queensland student prize based on his work looking at water quality in sub-tropical fresh water catchments.

He is a sixth generation Gladstone man and loves the region that he calls home, but says a lot more work needs to be done to understand its water systems.

"Everything I've looked at in the last ten years is new, because no one's bothered to look here," he said.

"It's your larger population areas (that get all the attention)."

He said it was important to have an understanding of each and every catchment.

"Each water supply from each region is like a French wine, each tastes a little different, (and will have) different risks," he said.

Mr Rose says even though, overall, Australia has "world class" standards of drinking water, understanding an individual catchment can help us to predict water quality at any particular time and to take appropriate action.

"Say there is going to be a pulse of manganese, you might not draw that water out until that pulse goes past, (we can) adapt our extraction using predictive models," he said.

Manganese is found in soil and Mr Rose says research coming out of developing countries is finding it can cause birth defects.

In Australia though, he said, "(there's) nothing there that's a risk, (in terms of manganese) but it's nice to know when levels are going to be high, so councils can treat it."

He is passionate about getting local students interested in science so they can study their own region.

He says local scientists have a wealth of background knowledge about the region they study purely because they grew up there.

"We do a better job and we care more, that's what I think anyway and then the community hopefully has a bit more confidence in what we do," he said.

"I don't think regionally we understand that becoming a scientist is a really cool option.

"You can look at dolphins, turtles, dugongs, mangroves, (anything that interests you)," he said.

But no matter how many scientists we have doing research in the region, there will always be things we don't know, Mr Rose said.

Mr Rose will attend the AWA Queensland awards night on September 8, in Brisbane at the Hilton.