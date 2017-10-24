Research backs up startling HIIT claims

FIT FOR HEALTH: Across the world, the fitness industry continues to grow as people search for easier ways to get into shape.

FIT FOR HEALTH: Across the world, the fitness industry continues to grow as people search for easier ways to get into shape. Contributed

HIGH intensity interval training is proving to be more than a craze with research backing up the claims.

First developed as a training method, HIIT is now showing remarkable health benefits in preventing and treating chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

Leading the way into the research is a collaborative team out of CQUniversity and University of Newcastle, led by Dr Vincent Dalbo.

Dr Dalbo is senior lecturer in medical and applied sciences at CQUniversity in Rockhampton and says the research shows, without question, that the higher the intensity of exercise, the greater the benefit.

High intensity suggests working at 90% or more of the maximum heart rate with short bursts of high intensity exercise, like sprints, coupled with low intensity rest periods.

It is particularly beneficial in overweight populations, and that means half of all Australians.

"HIIT increases and enhances a person's ability to take in oxygen and deliver that to muscles, and that leads to increased fitness,” Dr Dalbo said.

"It increases your oxidative defence mechanisms, which means that it reduces things like inflammation so long term it can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and diabetes.”

A study, published by CQUniversity and University of Newcastle in 2017 also showed HIIT lowered the resting heart rate, which benefits blood pressure.

Diabetes and heart disease are two of Australia's biggest killers and finding ways to counteract their impact would have ramifications for the national health cost.

"I can see why it's gaining popularity,” Dr Dalbo said.

"Research shows lack of time is a big barrier and with HIIT you can greatly enhance your health in 20 minutes, three times a week ... you can visibly see the difference.

"It's real simple ... sprints for a typical duration of at least one minute to two minutes, then low intensity walking for at least one to two minutes, then repeat enough times until you've done 10 minutes of high intensity exercise.”

He warns that people starting from a very low base should build towards it first by walking, jogging or gentler exercise.”