Rescued feline helps animal carers nurse abandoned kittens

YOUNG MUM: Kalanie nursing four kittens at the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group's shelter.

YOUNG MUM: Kalanie nursing four kittens at the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group's shelter.

ONE of the hardest things Judy Whicker has to do is take healthy, happy puppies and kittens to the vets to be put down.

"I can't think of anything worse for an animal lover to have to do," she said.

"It's heartbreaking and it's certainly not fair on the animals.

"But if we can't take them then the only option is for them to be put down."

Mrs Whicker said a large number of stray, homeless and unwanted cats were being dropped off at the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group's shelter.

"Unfortunately we have to tell people that we can't take any more cats at the moment," she said.

"Our facilities are packed to the rafters."

Mrs Whicker is pleading with cat owners to de-sex their animals.

"Thanks to last year's warm winter weather, there's been no break from cat breeding season," she said.

"So we've been inundated with people coming in with litters of kittens they've found."

Among the many animals now lucky to have found a place in the shelter was a very young cat that touched the carer's hearts.

"Kalanie was handed into us, very emaciated and very pregnant," Mrs Whicker said.

"Three days later she gave birth to three premature kittens which didn't survive."

The next day a female kitten Mali, arrived in the centre and was placed with Kalanie.

"We put them together to buddy up and it worked," Mrs Whicker said.

"Kalanie washed her straight away, cuddled up then let Mali feed."

She said the young cat is also caring for three more kittens which were handed in two days later.

"This will be the last litter Kalanie will care for because she will be desexed in the next few weeks and made available for adoption," Mrs Whicker said.

"We want to make sure she never has to go through this ordeal again.

"But for Gods' sake, please de-sex your cats, because if we can't take them they will be put down."

For more information about the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group, or to view animals currently up for adoption visit the group's Facebook page.