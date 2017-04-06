Rescue mission for two men trapped in flood-isolated area

THE RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew airlifted two men in their 70s yesterday evening from flood-stricken Rockhampton, both suffering cardiac conditions.

The patients were individually transported in a stable condition from Rockhampton Hospital to Gladstone Airport, where the crew was met by the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) aircraft which then continued the transfers to Brisbane.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and air-medical crews have been positioned in Gladstone since Monday, at the request of Queensland Health to create an 'air bridge' for priority patients who need to be transported in and out of Rockhampton with flooding expected to heavily impact on the city for a week.

Two men were airlifted to the Gladstone Airport yesterday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The LifeFlight crew swung into immediate action within an hour of landing on Monday morning, transferring their first patient from Emerald to Rockhampton, with two more patients being airlifted yesterday.

Flooding closed the Rockhampton Airport on Tuesday, limiting the movement of critically ill patients, and rising floodwaters have since caused road closures around the area.

The helicopter is expected to remain in Gladstone until the weekend to assist with lifesaving rescues as required.