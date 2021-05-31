Menu
A helicopter managed to land on the beach to take the men to safety.
Terrifying ordeal as boat fills with water in rough seas

Crystal Jones
by
31st May 2021 7:34 AM
Two men have had a terrifying ordeal on the water on the coast of Bundaberg.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter responded to calls for help on Sunday night after a boat became waterlogged in rough conditions, north of Burnett Heads.

The rescue helicopter crew was tasked by Queensland Police Service to search the coastline north of Bundaberg, just after 9.20pm.

The pair, one teenager and the other a man in his 40s, had managed to make it to an area around Moore Park Beach, where they started a signal fire and waited for the rescue helicopter to locate them.

The pilot was able to land the rescue chopper on the beach.

The men were assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic, before being airlifted back to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue base.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the men suffered no injuries in the incident.

 

Originally published as Rescue mission: Terrifying ordeal as boat fills with water in rough seas

boat bundaberg burnett heads editors picks rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

