Paramedics are on scene at a property in Prospect.

Paramedics are on scene at a property in Prospect.

A woman in her 50s is being seen to by paramedics after falling from a horse west of Biloela.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to a private property in Prospect in relation to the incident.

The woman was said to have been experiencing back pain after the fall about 10.44am.

Paramedics are still on scene.

More to come.