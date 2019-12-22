Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been injured during a bodyboarding incident. Photo: File
A woman has been injured during a bodyboarding incident. Photo: File
News

Rescue helicopter airlifts woman after bodyboarding incident

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.15PM: 

A WOMAN involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning has been airlifted to hospital. 

She was treated for suspected spinal injuries and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. 

EARLIER:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Sunshine Coast beach to treat a woman involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics are currently on the scene at Mooloolaba Esplanade after the accident occurred just after 10.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the female has suffered a potential spinal injury.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
bodyboarding mooloolaba esplanade qas. queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hey Scott Morrison’ Rural firey calls out PM

        premium_icon ‘Hey Scott Morrison’ Rural firey calls out PM

        News FINDING a dead cow stuck in the mud after a 14-hour day fighting fires is Jason’s reality

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        Business Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

        premium_icon Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound...

        News A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man...

        PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        News Families and friends gathered at Millennium Esplanade today to enjoy the beautiful...