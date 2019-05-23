Menu
A rescue helicopter has been tasked to Tea Tree Bay in Noosa after a near-drowning incident.
Man rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after near-drowning

23rd May 2019 3:04 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
UPDATE 4PM: Passersby at Noosa National Park were involved in the rescue of an elderly man, pulled from the surf at the notorious Dolphin Point this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, is understood to have been swimming at the popular spot and hit his head on rocks.

Paramedics raced the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition. 

A Surf Life Saving Queensland media spokeswoman said the man was unconscious for some time.

"Noosa lifeguards were notified and attended on quad bike and jetski and provided initial treatment," she said.

"He regained consciousness."

INITIAL: A RESCUE helicopter is on scene at Tea Tree Bay in Noosa after a man was involved in a near-drowning incident this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on scene at Noosa Heads after an adult man was reportedly submerged in water, suffering the effects of a near-drowning. 

The helicopter has arrived on scene and a paramedic has been winched down to the man. 

The patient is in a precarious position - with Tea Tree Bay part of Surf Lifesaving Queensland blackspots. 

Sunshine Coast Lifeguard supervisor Anthony King said the man was found "unconscious" and is located on the flat rock where surfers jump in off.

"Lifeguards from Noosa responded on jetski and are still on scene now," Mr King said.

"The conditions today are pretty nice. Fairly nice and clean south westerlies."

Only last year two people tragically lost their lives while swimming in the Dolphin Point region.  

Three crews are on scene, more to come.

