Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Young girl critically injured in Bay crash

Glen Porteous
15th Feb 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been called in for a serious head injury suffered by a primary school age girl at the Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 5.04pm this afternoon about a two-vehicle crash.

 

Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman

 

QAS treated two patients on the scene, one being a female in her 40s who was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The second patient was treated at the scene for a head injury and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition to wait for transport by the rescue helicopter.

A fellow passenger in the white Suzuki ute who was travelling with the two females was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle received no injuries.

crash editors picks fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen in hospital after being trapped in truck crash

        premium_icon Teen in hospital after being trapped in truck crash

        News The girl was treated for chest, leg and possible spinal injuries at the major highway.

        DRINK DRIVING: Seven motorists in court

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVING: Seven motorists in court

        News Seven motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this past fortnight...

        Mower accident seriously injures man

        premium_icon Mower accident seriously injures man

        News Paramedics were called to the private property last night.

        ‘Half your profits gone’: Virus’s blow to fish market

        premium_icon ‘Half your profits gone’: Virus’s blow to fish market

        News THE impacts of the Coronavirus have taken a blow to Gladstone’s commercial fishers...