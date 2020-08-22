Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
News

Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he fell off the back of a large boat.

The incident occurred in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon, about 4.15pm, when a man aged in his 50s sustained an arm injury.

A rescue crew was tasked to the scene, north of Agnes Water and the pilot was able to land the chopper on a sandbar near the boat.

The male patient was placed onto a smaller vessel and ferried over to the helicopter, where a flight paramedic from QAS was able to start treating the his injuries.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

accident
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone boosted by $145m renewables corridor

        Premium Content Gladstone boosted by $145m renewables corridor

        News Queensland Premier announces Gladstone to benefit from renewables infrastructure.

        See the winners: Tannum Sands clean up at lifesaving awards

        Premium Content See the winners: Tannum Sands clean up at lifesaving awards

        News TANNUM SANDS Surf Lifesaving Club put their stamp on the 66th Annual Wide Bay...

        Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

        Premium Content Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

        Crime The man was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

        Hard at work moving Maritime Museum to world-class site

        Premium Content Hard at work moving Maritime Museum to world-class site

        News “It’s going to put Gladstone firmly on the maritime map,” Lindsay Wassell.