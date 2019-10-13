Rescue group launch $50 desexing

GET DESEXED: Discounted kitten desexing is available in Gladstone. (Photo by STR / AFP)

A KITTEN explosion has prompted urgent pleas for owners to take advantage of hugely discounted cat desexing.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group has a $50 deal for concession card holders and pensioners which is less than one-third of the usual $180 cost.

Cat co-ordinator Betty Bridge said it was shaping up to be another “horrible year” with people offloading unwanted kittens because they had not taken the responsibility to prevent pet pregnancies.

Mrs Bridge said 70 cats and kittens currently in care and would have to be rehomed and more were being dropped off every day.

“Desex, desex, desex; that is the mantra,” said Mrs Bridge.

“This bargain deal is absolutely brilliant. You only have to pay $50, we do your booking and you take your cat to the vet.

“We pay the remaining cost which is covered from our fundraising group who have done sausage sizzles, cent sales, cake stalls.”

Mrs Bridge said about 45 people had taken up the deal but “it should be 145”.

“I’m bitterly disappointed that more people are not taking advantage of this while it’s available. It’s a great deal.”

Mrs Bridge said halfway through the breeding season it was already proving to be problem like 2018.

The centre was inundated with unwanted felines last year and had to find homes for 250 cats over a period from August.

Mrs Bridge urged people not to wait any longer. She warned that a female cat that was not desexed right now, was probably pregnant.

It could still undergo the desexing procedure and termination at the same time, she said.

A female can cat can give to about to seven kittens after a nine-week gestation period.

Mrs Bridge warned that male cats were also a huge problem, roaming the streets each night and mating with numerous females.

“They are making more kittens by impregnating every female cat in the neighbourhood,” she said.

The $50 desex deal is targeted at low-income earners with concession cards but Mrs Bridge urged anyone who could not afford the procedure to enquire.

Contact Gladstone Animal Rescue Group on 49786666.