Tassi was one of the 39 animals adopted from Gladstone Animal Rescue in December
Rescue group helps almost 40 animals find homes

Sam Reynolds
30th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
ALMOST 40 animals found their forever homes in December after being adopted from Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

President Judy Whicker said 21 dogs and 18 cats were adopted throughout the month.

Most animals went to new owners in the Gladstone region.

“Some people wanted a dog for their kids but the kids had already fallen in love with it,” Ms Whicker said.

“They had to take it two days before Christmas because the kids weren’t prepared to wait.”

One dog will even make the journey to Adelaide to meet her new family.

“It makes us really happy because we know it will certainly be loved if the people are laying out all that money to get the dog down there,” Ms Whicker said.

She said it was important for owners to train new pets.

“Don’t just expect them to be cute because they will be mischievous and you need to work with them,” she said.

