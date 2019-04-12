Menu
Firefighters rescue passengers from at emergency exercise.
Rescue drill a flying success

liana walker
12th Apr 2019 7:44 AM
IF you noticed fire trucks and ambulances at the airport todaydon't be alarmed. They were conducting the annual Gladstone Airport emergency exercise.

Gladstone Airport CEO Colin Fort said the evacuation was an opportunity to train and test their plan with all agencies working together.

"So that in the unlikely event that something does happen that we've got a coordinated response,” Mr Fort said.

The exercises are conducted on alternate years with table top rescues. Yesterday's evacuation simulated an aircraft using a bus and ute symbolising the plane body and cockpit with 17 volunteers on board.

Mr Fort said Gladstone Airport had never had a crash of this calibre before. However a light plane did crash at take off in February last year.

"All airports across Australia including Gladstone operate to the highest standards, these are extremely rare events that anything happens to airline aircraft,” he said.

