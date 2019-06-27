Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue crews are searching for a hiker on Mount Tibrogargan.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue crews are searching for a hiker on Mount Tibrogargan.
News

Hiker hospitalised after stranded on popular mountain track

Ashley Carter
27th Jun 2019 10:13 AM | Updated: 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rescued after he was stranded on one of the Glass House Mountains overnight.

Rescue crews were called to the base of Mount Tibrogargan just after 9am and sent a team to find the hiker on the track, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The man was walked off the track and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition via ambulance

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was suffering from head and neck pain and was suspected to be hypothermic.

More people are rescued from the Glass House Mountains than any other in Queensland, with 112 rescued in the past two years.

glass house mountains mount tibrogargan queensland fire and emergency services rescue operation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

    premium_icon Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

    Business Rio Tinto creates new role for smelter GM.

    Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    premium_icon Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    News The coastal areas will see some possible showers today and tomorrow

    Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    premium_icon Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    News The crew will host a free open public day on July 7 from 10am-1pm