Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue crews flew more than 900km to retrieve an injured fisherman from a remote reef.
RACQ CQ Rescue crews flew more than 900km to retrieve an injured fisherman from a remote reef. Emma Murray
Health

Rescue crew's 10 hour mission to save fisherman

Ashley Pillhofer
by
22nd Aug 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN RACQ CQ Rescue crew flew more than 976km to to winch an injured man from a fishing charter on a reef.

The 69-year-old man suffered a fall and hit the back of his head while on board a vessel on a remote reef near Heron Island.

A spokesperson for RACQ CQ Rescue said the man suffered seizures and was in and out of consciousness.

The Mackay chopper was tasked to the 10-hour mission yesterday afternoon due to the Rockhampton helicopter being unavailable.

RACQ CQ Rescue head to Swain Reef, off the coast of Mackay.
RACQ CQ Rescue head to Swain Reef, off the coast of Mackay. RACQ CQ Rescue

Onboard the helicopter was a a doctor, critical care paramedic and rescue crewman. The team was tasked about 1.15pm and flew directly to Gladstone and then Heron Island, refuelling at both locations.

From Heron Island, the team travelled 120km north-east to meet the Eastern Voyager charter where the rescue began.

A paramedic and rescue crewman were winched onto the 25-metre long vessel with medical equipment.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said the pair stretchered the injured man into the helicopter and began the journey to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The team arrived at 6.40pm. The patient was in a stable condition.

"The charter boat was believed to be returning to Gladstone as relatives of the injured man were still on board,” the spokesperson said.

"The mission took a marathon 10 hours to complete and required the Bell 412 to be refuelled four times including at Gladstone, Heron Island twice and Rockhampton.”

The RACQ CQ Rescue team returned to base in Mackay at 9.45pm.

cq rescue health racq cq rescue reef rescue
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'Disbelief': Biloela family loses final plea for asylum

    premium_icon 'Disbelief': Biloela family loses final plea for asylum

    News A FINAL plea for asylum for two-year-old Tharunicaa has been refused, placing a former Biloela family at imminent risk of deportation.

    How mum scammed Kmart using real receipts

    premium_icon How mum scammed Kmart using real receipts

    News A GLADSTONE mum used discarded receipts she found in a carpark

    ARRESTED: Teen to face court over several charges

    premium_icon ARRESTED: Teen to face court over several charges

    News The 15-year-old was arrested after a recent spike in property crime.

    READY, SET, GO: Sports festival coming to Gladstone

    premium_icon READY, SET, GO: Sports festival coming to Gladstone

    News Everything you need to know about the new week-long event