RACQ CQ Rescue will take a patient to hospital from a CQ mine.
Rescue chopper to airlift patient from mine site

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Aug 2019 12:12 PM
RACQ CQ Rescue has landed at a mine in Central Queensland to airlift a patient to hospital.

A statement from the organisation said a helicopter crew had landed at Byerwen Mine near Glenden.

The crew will transport the patient, who is suffering chest pains, to hospital.

