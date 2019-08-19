Rescue chopper to airlift patient from mine site

RACQ CQ Rescue will take a patient to hospital from a CQ mine.

RACQ CQ Rescue has landed at a mine in Central Queensland to airlift a patient to hospital.

A statement from the organisation said a helicopter crew had landed at Byerwen Mine near Glenden.

The crew will transport the patient, who is suffering chest pains, to hospital.