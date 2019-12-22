Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
News

Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man with a severe toe injury this morning.

About 8am on Sunday the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" about 128km east of Rockhampton.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury to his toe. An RACQ spokesman said the man caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a "severe open wound".

The man's toe was suspected to be broken. He was on holidays from overseas with his wife at the time.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the man on board.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hey Scott Morrison’ Rural firey calls out PM

        premium_icon ‘Hey Scott Morrison’ Rural firey calls out PM

        News FINDING a dead cow stuck in the mud after a 14-hour day fighting fires is Jason’s reality

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        Business Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        News Families and friends gathered at Millennium Esplanade today to enjoy the beautiful...

        BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: More to pigeon than meets the eye

        premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: More to pigeon than meets the eye

        News The bird is common in suburban areas and often overlooked, but its handsome...