Man in serious condition from Warrego Highway crash

AT THE SCENE: Two vehicles were involved non-fatal crash along the Warrego Highway early this evening. Video footage: Kate McCormack

UPDATE: Two men have been taken to hospital after a serious collision between a truck and vehicle on the Warrego Highway this afternoon.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, will be airlifted to hospital with serious head, pelvic and abdominal injuries.

He was in a serious condition.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken to Chinchilla Hospital by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

He was transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A RESCUE helicopter has been sent to a serious two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba.

Emergency services remain at the scene of crash at Warra near the intersection of Wolskis Rd after it is understood the vehicle collided about 4.05pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said two men, aged in their 20s, had suffered serious injuries.

One of the men has chest injuries and the other has reported pelvic, head and abdominal injuries.

A third person at the scene appeared to be uninjured, the spokesman said.

A rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene and is expected to airlift at least one of the injured men to hospital.