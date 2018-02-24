Boaties urged to keep safety gear serviced after false alarm

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is searching for a vessel that activated its emergency beacon today off Gladstone.

UPDATE 1.30pm:

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter and Rescue service has urged people to ensure their boating safety equipment is serviced and in good condition.

The rescue chopper, Rescue 300, was alerted to a vessel off Gladstone that activated its emergency beacon this afternoon.

The fishing vessel was found and was not in distress.

"A timely reminder to make sure all your safety equipment is serviceable and in good condition before setting off on a days boating trip," RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue said.

A RESCUE helicopter is searching for a vessel off Gladstone that has activated its emergency beacon.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue started its search shortly before 12.30pm.

It's the services second task in the Gladstone region in 24 hours, after it airlifted a pregnant Calliope woman suffering labour pains.

