Four ways rescue chopper saved lives in CQ this weekend

STANDBY: An RACQ rescue helicopter and Royal Flying Doctor planes at Gladstone airport ready to respond to Rockhampton floods (inset).

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopters kept a watchful eye over central Queens- land at the weekend, with two chopper crews on standby for aeromedical and disaster emergencies.

The rescue helicopter crews had a 24-hour standby for the flood-affected central Queensland regions and were kept busy with emergency jobs to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Emerald and Blackwater.

A 58-year-old Rockhampton woman suffering chest pains was flown to the Gladstone Airport by the RACQ chopper where she was then taken to Brisbane on the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

At the same time, the second rescue helicopter was called to take a patient who was suffering chest pains from Emerald to Rockhampton.

Two people involved in a high-speed roll-over car crash north of Marlborough were airlifted to Rockhampton on early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning a 26-year-old Yeppoon man was taken from Blackwater to the Emerald Airport.

From there, he was flown to Brisbane for surgery for significant lacerations to his torso and back.