RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to a property to attend to a woman who fell from a horse.
News

Rescue chopper called to woman thrown by horse

2nd Sep 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called out to help a woman who fell from a horse at a rural property south of Gladstone on Saturday.

About 70km south of Gladstone, a woman in her mid-40s suffered a head injury and possible punctured lung.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue said the woman was riding alongside her husband and children when the horse spooked at a cattle grid.

The horse threw the woman about three metres onto her back. She was treated by a ground ambulance officer before being stabilised for flight by the chopper medical team.

The woman was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

She is expected to received further scans and treatment.

Gladstone Observer

