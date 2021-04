A man has been knocked over by a herd of cattle in the Boyne Valley on Thursday morning.

INITIAL 9AM: A helicopter has been tasked to the Boyne Valley after a man was knocked over by a herd of cattle on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private property at 7.54am to treat a man in his 60s after a workplace incident involving cattle.

She said a helicopter had been tasked to the scene.

The man has an ankle injury and is in a stable condition.

