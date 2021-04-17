UPDATE: Investigation underway after child bitten by dingo

The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.

UPDATE, 11.15am

Rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are investigating after a dingo attacked a young boy on Fraser Island on Saturday morning.

The rangers were informed after the attack and are now interviewing witnesses.

The dingo bit the child on the head and body during the attack.

The attack happened in Orchid Beach in a residential area, not in a camping area, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

At this stage it is not known if the dingo has presented with problem behaviour in the past.

A spokeswomen from DES said a decision would be made regarding dingo management once a positive identification can be made and in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Butchulla traditional owners.

People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with the animals.

UPDATE, 9.30am

A male child has been airlifted off Fraser Island after a dingo attack.

The child reportedly suffered injuries to his thigh, buttocks, head and shoulder after being bitten by the animal.

The incident happened at a private address at Orchid Beach about 7.30pm, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The boy was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE, 9.15am

The Department of Environment and Science has issued a tweet saying it is aware of the incident and rangers are investigating.

A further update will be provided later on Saturday.

EARLIER, 8.45am

A patient is being treated for superficial injuries after they were reportedly attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island.

Paramedics are assessing the patient, with the rescue helicopter at the scene.

The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

Originally published as Rescue chopper at scene after Fraser dingo attack