Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
News

UPDATE: Investigation underway after child bitten by dingo

Carlie Walker
17th Apr 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11.15am

Rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are investigating after a dingo attacked a young boy on Fraser Island on Saturday morning.

The rangers were informed after the attack and are now interviewing witnesses.

The dingo bit the child on the head and body during the attack.

The attack happened in Orchid Beach in a residential area, not in a camping area, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

At this stage it is not known if the dingo has presented with problem behaviour in the past.

A spokeswomen from DES said a decision would be made regarding dingo management once a positive identification can be made and in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Butchulla traditional owners.

People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with the animals.

UPDATE, 9.30am

A male child has been airlifted off Fraser Island after a dingo attack.

The child reportedly suffered injuries to his thigh, buttocks, head and shoulder after being bitten by the animal.

The incident happened at a private address at Orchid Beach about 7.30pm, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The boy was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE, 9.15am

The Department of Environment and Science has issued a tweet saying it is aware of the incident and rangers are investigating.

A further update will be provided later on Saturday.

EARLIER, 8.45am

A patient is being treated for superficial injuries after they were reportedly attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island.

Paramedics are assessing the patient, with the rescue helicopter at the scene.

The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

Originally published as Rescue chopper at scene after Fraser dingo attack

More Stories

fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horrific domestic violence offender released from jail

        Premium Content Horrific domestic violence offender released from jail

        Crime “This offender always has the option to walk away.”

        Macca’s run lands Gladstone woman in strife

        Premium Content Macca’s run lands Gladstone woman in strife

        Crime The woman was on her way to get McDonald’s for her child.

        Phone smashed in heated domestic violence incident

        Premium Content Phone smashed in heated domestic violence incident

        Crime The man smashed a phone out of anger towards his partner.

        Gladstone kids make a splash in latest swim comp

        Premium Content Gladstone kids make a splash in latest swim comp

        Swimming “It was wonderful to see the kids in action, showing off the swim skills they have...