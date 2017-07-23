24°
News

RESCUE: 18 SES workers, paramedics save Mt Larcom hiker

Sarah Steger
| 23rd Jul 2017 5:45 PM
Mt Larcom.
Mt Larcom. Mike Richards

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EIGHTEEN State Emergency Service volunteers came to the aid of a 16-year-old girl stranded at the top of Mt Larcom yesterday evening.

At 4.50pm on Saturday, members from four different Gladstone region SES groups were called by Queensland Ambulance Services for assistance after it became clear three attending paramedics simply wasn't enough for a mountain-top retrieval..

Mt Larcom SES group leader John Moynihan said the Calliope, Mt Larcom, Gladstone and Boyne/Tannum SES groups all responded to the call to help the teenager down from the mountain's walking track.

"She had some kind of leg injury is all we knew at the time," Mr Moyhnihan said.

The rescue mission took about 4 hours, with both SES volunteers and the three paramedics leaving the area at 11pm.

"Workers had to help her walk down the mountain ... obviously it is quite hazardous terrain for our people so was had them rotate in shifts," the SES group leader said.

"We had four people stay at the bottom, some went all the way to the top and some went halfway up ... that way we were able to rest them as they came down."

Once the team of rescuers finally arrived back at the base of the mountain, the girl's leg was assessed by paramedics.

The patient was not taken to hospital, a QAS media spokesman said.

"She was having knee pain," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone region mt larcom qas rescue ses

Long-standing Gladstone club reveals $40K debt at crisis meeting

Long-standing Gladstone club reveals $40K debt at crisis...

Club secretary said the club could fold as soon as Christmas, in the worst possible scenario.

LUCKY DRIVER: Car drives off road, just misses creek

Car drives off road, narrowly misses creak near Gladstone Airport.

Kind act almost leaves lady in tears

TOUCHING: Gladstone local Eileen Ourbridge wants to thank the man that paid for her fuel when she lost her bank card.

Good Samaritan pays for fuel

Ice is a 'problem' in the Gladstone region

TERRIBLE DRUG: Ice is affecting a lot of people throughout the Central Queensland region.

Many people who seek support in Gladstone have problems with ice.

Local Partners

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

The Gladstone City Eisteddfod office was overflowing with papers this week as organisers prepared for the release of the 2017 event program.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone model takes out national Face of Origin comp

QUEENSLAND BEAUTY: Face of Origin Gladstone representative Alice Litzow won the ultimate prize.

Alice comes out on top after three-day national final in Brisbane

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

VIDEO: Police confirm an increase in the number of people attempting to conceal drugs inside their body at Splendour in the Grass music Festival.

Sparkle Debarkle: How nipples got banned at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Twitter explodes over Stranger Things season two

Will gets transported back to the Upside Down.

Finally, a proper look at Stranger Things season 2

Warner Bros. confirms a number of confusing sequels

Wonder Woman is getting a sequel.

There's some very good news for Wonder Woman fans

New Thor: Ragnarok trailer is everything you could want

Thor and his brother Loki seem to be on the same side.

Another Thor trailer has landed, and it's hot

Check out the 22 women who'll chase the next Bachelor

Meet the women vying for Matty J's heart on The Bachelor.

The 22 women of the Bachelor have been revealed

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $80,000

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

CREATE YOUR OWN DREAM HOME!

4 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

A blank Canvas Awaits. An excellent opportunity awaits for the new owner to put their own stamp on this traditional high set family home, situated on a 651m2...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN NOW !

5 Tryon Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 5 Tryon Court to the market! Situated in a small cul-de-sac on a large 1266m2 allotment, is this beautifully renovated family...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

Best of Both Worlds!!!

111 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers from...

This stunning home is one of Gladstone's best kept secrets. Featuring 12.3 private acres (4.92 hectares), this hilltop hideaway provides the best of both worlds...

GOOD QUALITY 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME - OWNER WANTS A SALE!

3 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $245,000

This brick veneer home is situated at 3 Morcom Street, Calliope on a level allotment. This four bedroom home is in excellent condition and only 14 years old. ...

BEAUTIFULLY PRESENTED HOME WITH ALL OF THE TRIMMINGS

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This lovely low set brick home is situated in an elevated position capturing views to Mount Larcom, with a well manicured yard and gardens that have been superbly...

Opportunity Awaits!!

3 Lindherr Road, Yarwun 4694

House 4 1 3 $385,000

4 bedroom house (new floor coverings and internal paint) 12 x 9 x 4.5m Shed (5 yr old), with Mezzanine floor, office, carport and 1000gal rain water tank 2 bay...

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'