Request for easier road access is knocked back

Council has knocked back a request to extend a section of road in Benaraby.

In May, the council received a request to extend the name of Hoad Rd – located off the Bruce Highway about 1km north of the Gladstone Benaraby Rd turn-off.

The application proposed that an unnamed section of road between Hoad Rd and Lucky Strike Rd be named ‘Hoad Rd’.

Gladstone Regional Council declined a request to use the name 'Hoad Road' on the unformed road between Hoad Rd and Lucky Strike Rd at its November 5 meeting.

The applicant was a Lucky Strike Rd resident that – according to Gladstone Regional Council’s November 5 meeting agenda – had been using a relative’s Awoonga Dam Rd property in order to access their own.

The section between Lucky Strike Rd and Hoad Rd is not a formed road and therefore not maintained by the council.

Hoad Rd (top left) and Lucky Strike Rd (bottom right).

Councillors voted on the agenda item and carried a motion to deny the application, as per the officer’s recommendation.

The main reason for rejection was it went against GRC policy.

Cr P.J. Sobhanian requested his vote be recorded against knocking the application back.