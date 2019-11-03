Reps do their part in Townsville competitions

Ruby Strange (batsmen). North Queensland Open Age Women's Cricket Championships at Riverway Stadium. Northern vs Central. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Ruby Strange (batsmen). North Queensland Open Age Women's Cricket Championships at Riverway Stadium. Northern vs Central. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

CRICKET: There were some mixed results and solid contributions from The Glen, Yaralla and BITS players in four separate representative competitions all in Townsville on the weekend.

RELATED STORY: Captains are confident of a winning weekend

RELATED STORY: Waugh: Courageous Maxwell debunks old-school myth

BITS all-rounder Ruby Strange starred in games one and two for Central Infernos in the North Queensland Open Age Women's Cricket Championship.

Strange made an unbeaten eight runs and took 4-13 to help beat Northern by nine wickets in the first match.

Strange's BITS' teammate Lily Storch bowled just two balls but took the final wicket of Norths' innings.

Infernos bowled Northern for 110, then cruised to 1-112.

TALENTED: Ruby Strange is equally as classy with bat and ball. Contributed GLA010519RUBY

Central Infernos then backed it up with a seven-wicket win, tallying 3-115 to North's 9-114.

Strange bowled three overs and took 1-15 in game two on Saturday.

Infernos then made it a clean sweep with a 25-run win yesterday.

Meanwhile Central Queensland Centurions' open men's team lost by five wickets to North Queensland in the North Queensland Open Zone Championship.

The Glen's David Heymer made 23 in Centurions' score of 10-138, and his teammate and team captain Sam Lowry made just one.

Fellow The Glen players Waqar Yunus and Harry Rideout made six and 15 respectively.

Lowry then took 1-38 off 10 overs as NQ batted on to make 9-276.

Heymer made 31 in game two in CQ's loss to Far North Queensland yesterday. Yunus made 21.

BITS' Josh Finlay skippered the under-21 Centurions side and he took nine wickets in two games.

RESULTS

Zone Cricket Championship

(Only the BITS, Yaralla and The Glen players highlighted)

Open men

Game 1: North Queensland 9-276 (S Lowry 1-38, H Rideout 1-37, W Yunus 1-46) d Central Queensland 10-138 (D Heymer 23, H Rideout 15)

Game 2: Far North Queensland 8-295 (W Yunus 2-67, H Rideout 1-39, S Lowry 1-40) d Central Queensland 10-157 (S Lowry 9, D Heymer 31, W Yunus 21, H Rideout 5)

Open women

Game 1: Central 1-112 (R Strange 8no) d Northern 1-110 (R Strange 4-13, L Storch 1-0)

Game 2: Central 3-115 (R Strange 6) d Northern 9-114 (R Strange 1-15)

Game 3: Central 6-120 (R Strange 19) v Northern 6-95 (R Strange 0-14)

U21

Game 1: North Queensland 10-321 (J Finlay 5-60) d Central Queensland 9-266 (J Finlay 30)

Game 2: Far North Queensland 7-326 (J Finlay 4-49) d Central Queensland 10-181 (J Finlay 14)

U18

Game 1: North Queensland 7-276 (J Robertson 1-25, Z Robertson 1-52, J Lait 0-32) d Central Queensland 10-154 (Z Robertson 25, J Robertson 21

Game 2: Far North Queensland 7-222 (J Lait 2-57, Z Robertson 1-34, J Robertson 0-44) v Central Queensland 10-128 (Z Robertson 29, J Robertson 5, J Lait 6)