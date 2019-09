The public money will go towards clinical trials focused on ovarian, cervical and fallopian cancers.

Medical researchers trying to save the lives of women with reproductive cancers are being given $15 million from the federal government.

"We believe there is a moment where we can improve the number of lives saved, improve the survival rate and continue to push forward," Health Minister Greg Hunt told ABC Radio on Monday.