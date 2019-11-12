Reprieve from high temperatures not on the horizon

Gladstone will experience temps hovering above 30C for at least the next week. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

Any chance of daytime temperatures dropping below 30C remains unlikely in the foreseeable future, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Today’s maximum is tipped to hit 30C but that’s just a prelude to tomorrow’s high of 33C.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said Gladstone has been spared most of the extreme temperatures experienced in other parts of the state.

“What’s protecting Gladstone from heat in the mid-to-high 30s is generally the winds are going to be north-northeasterly coming in off the ocean with the sea breeze keeping things cooler,” Mr Narramore said.

“(Tomorrow) the winds are going to tend a bit more west-northwesterly behind the trough which is going to move across the southern part of the state. That’s going to drag a little bit more air in off the land.

“But if you look just up the road to Rocky they’re looking at temperatures in the high 30s.”

Mr Narramore said average maximum temperatures for Gladstone in November and December was 29C and 30C.

Daytime maximums will hover about 30-31C until at least early next week.