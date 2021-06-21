Representative star ditches NRL contract

Following the side’s 36-10 loss to the Eels on Sunday, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak told his Bulldogs teammates that he would be leaving the club immediately.

On Monday, the Warriors confirmed they had secured Watene-Zelezniak’s services through to the end of the 2024 season.

The New Zealand international had been contracted at the Bulldogs until the end of the 2022 season, but had been rumoured to have fallen out of favour at Belmore under new coach Trent Barrett.

The 25-year-old addressed the Bulldogs playing group and coaching staff on Sunday, before several Bulldogs responded with a powerful Haka to thank him for his time at the club.

“Luke Goodwin from welfare and Jezza (Jeremy Marshall-King) and Ray (Raymond Faitala-Mariner) stepped in and did a nice Haka for him. It was good to see,” fullback Nick Meaney said.

“Dal’s been a big part of our squad for the last two years now. He said his words and it’s very emotional losing one of your close mates.”

The former Panther could make his Warriors debut as soon as next weekend, when his new side faces the Dragons.

“It’s great news for our club and a terrific signing having Dallin on board,” Warriors coach Nathan Brown said of Watene-Zelezniak’s signing.

“He brings speed, leadership and experience into our young group and will be a major help to our developing younger players.

“Dallin has some wonderful attributes, has a well-rounded game and is a great competitor. We look forward to him joining us for the back end of this season and three more seasons after that.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George added: “It’s fantastic being able to bring the New Zealand captain into our squad.

“He’s a highly-respected leader on and off the field and will be a major asset to our club and to the community.”

Russell’s dream debut

Just weeks after he travelled to Brisbane to see his good mate Jakob Arthur make his NRL debut, Sean Russell got his own magical moment with two tries as he lived out a childhood dream in the blue and gold jersey.

The 19-year-old beat out Blake Ferguson to replace the suspended Maika Sivo and did himself proud to help Parramatta overcome a slow start to beat the Bulldogs at Bankwest Stadium.

“I’ve been watching these boys for a long time, so to get to run out in this jersey at Bankwest is a dream come true,” the Rouse Hill Rhinos junior said after the game.

“Jake was telling me how good it was, and now I’ve had a taste of it and the chance to experience it. It’s the best.”

Russell had 50 friends and family there to support him just days after he was told by skipper Clint Gutherson that he’d done enough to make the NRL team after impressing with eight tries in 12 games in reserve grade.

“I got told on Tuesday at training,” he said.

“Gutho told me in front of the boys and that was the best feeling. I didn’t really (think it was coming) but it was in the back of my mind. I didn’t really want to think about it, but then I saw all the boys on the field and Gutho told me that I was going to get a crack to make my debut. My heart just dropped and all the boys got around me.

“I thought I’d be a little bit worse (with nerves). It didn’t really hit me until Wednesday night when I was lying in bed and it came to me. All the boys were messaging me.”

The Patrician Brothers Blacktown graduate would have been thrilled with his first appearance, but nothing will top the three-minute burst at the death that saw him score two tries in the corner.

The teenager grew up idolising players like Clint Gutherson and Mitch Moses as he made his way through SG Ball and Harold Matts alongside emerging star Will Penisini.

On Sunday, Parramatta’s biggest names made sure Russell would have a debut to remember as they did everything in their power to get him over the line.

“I just saw Gutho get the ball out the back and it came straight to my chest. All I had to do was catch it and put it down, so big rap to him,” he said of his first four-pointer.

“It’s the best. It gives me a lot of confidence going into games knowing that they have my back like that. I’ve been training with these boys all pre-season and they’ve been the best for me.”

His coach couldn’t have been any happier, and took great pride in seeing his senior players work so hard to make his special day as memorable as possible.

“They tried very hard to get him a try, didn’t they? It’s good that the players feel that’s important for a young bloke making his debut,” Brad Arthur said.

“That’s pretty special that he got one try, let alone two tries. The boys made sure that they gave him every opportunity for that.”

