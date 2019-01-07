Menu
There are concerns of the water quality at Moura.
Reports of 'yellow-coloured' water in Moura

Mark Zita
7th Jan 2019 4:02 PM

MOURA residents have been advised to run their taps for five minutes due to a report of discolouration in the water.

At 2.30pm, the Banana Shire Council was made aware that the water had changed to pale yellow or yellow-brown in colour in several areas of the town.

"Routine monitoring of the water performed in the last two weeks has shown no exceedances of any relevant health values," a council spokeperson said.

"The safety of the drinking water supply has not been compromised and Banana Shire Council will continue to perform routine monitoring to ensure the safety of the water supply.

"Residents are urged to run the tap in their sink for at least five minutes or until their water clears."

The cause of the discolouration is unknown.

"Council will be conducting further sampling to find the definitive case," the spokesperson said.

If residents are concerned, they can call Council on 4922 9500.

