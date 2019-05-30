Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are reports of a traffic accident on the Bruce Highway near Iveragh
There are reports of a traffic accident on the Bruce Highway near Iveragh Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATE: Driver suffers medical episode on the Bruce Hwy

Mark Zita
by
30th May 2019 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of a truck on the Bruce Hwy at Boroen.

A Queensland Police spokeman said the truck is off the road and not blocking lanes.

However, scrap metal fell off the back of the truck.

A tow truck has been dispatched to the scene.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a traffic accident on the Bruce Highway near Iveragh.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews are on the way to the scene.

It's not known if the Bruce Highway has been blocked due to the accident.

More to come.

bororen gladstone region iveragh queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Two attempts at dramatic rescue operation for stranded boat

    premium_icon Two attempts at dramatic rescue operation for stranded boat

    News AFTER the first rescue attempt failed, crews returned to the vessel stranded off Heron Island.

    UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    News Two QFES crews were on the scene of the incident.

    Man suffers shoulder injury on boat at Baffle Creek

    premium_icon Man suffers shoulder injury on boat at Baffle Creek

    News He was transported to hospital in a stable condition

    • 30th May 2019 3:23 PM
    Program to help women fleeing domestic violence

    premium_icon Program to help women fleeing domestic violence

    News Gladstone will be the launch point for the new program

    • 30th May 2019 1:38 PM