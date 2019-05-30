UPDATE: Driver suffers medical episode on the Bruce Hwy

There are reports of a traffic accident on the Bruce Highway near Iveragh

UPDATE: A MAN has suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of a truck on the Bruce Hwy at Boroen.

A Queensland Police spokeman said the truck is off the road and not blocking lanes.

However, scrap metal fell off the back of the truck.

A tow truck has been dispatched to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews are on the way to the scene.

It's not known if the Bruce Highway has been blocked due to the accident.

More to come.