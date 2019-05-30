UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

FIRE crews have given the all clear after reports of smoke at Gladstone Hospital.

Mark Zita

UPDATE: FIRE crews have given the all clear after reports of smoke at Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews attended the incident just after 10am.

Someone at the hospital reported the smell of smoke, but there was no smoke visible.

After investigating, crews were unable to look of a source and left the incident at the hands of hospital management.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of smoke coming out of a building at Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews are currently on the scene investigating.

She also said an evacuation is currently under way.

More to come.