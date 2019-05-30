Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE crews have given the all clear after reports of smoke at Gladstone Hospital.
FIRE crews have given the all clear after reports of smoke at Gladstone Hospital. Mark Zita
News

UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

Mark Zita
by
30th May 2019 10:06 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: FIRE crews have given the all clear after reports of smoke at Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews attended the incident just after 10am.

Someone at the hospital reported the smell of smoke, but there was no smoke visible.

After investigating, crews were unable to look of a source and left the incident at the hands of hospital management.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of smoke coming out of a building at Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews are currently on the scene investigating.

She also said an evacuation is currently under way.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Person airlifted from stranded boat off Heron Island

    premium_icon Person airlifted from stranded boat off Heron Island

    News The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was takes to locate a distress signal made after 1am this morning

    • 30th May 2019 12:29 PM
    Fine art photography offered at new Calliope studio

    premium_icon Fine art photography offered at new Calliope studio

    Business 'I wanted to do something really quite different'

    • 30th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Don't miss your chance to win $10,000

    Don't miss your chance to win $10,000

    News Last chance to be involved with Town Proud

    TOWN PROUD: The tourism business putting local first

    premium_icon TOWN PROUD: The tourism business putting local first

    Business 1770 LARC! Tours owner talks about giving back