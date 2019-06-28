Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service
Queensland Ambulance Service Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

UPDATE: Man injured after crash south of Miriam Vale

Mark Zita
by
28th Jun 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.10AM: One man has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy, south of Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a woman and a child were also in the car but they are not injured.

The man suffered back injuries and was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Police are still currently on the scene and southbound traffic has been affected.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a single vehicle roll over on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.

The incident occurred in the past 15 minutes.

QPS and QAS spokespeople said their respective crews are currently on the way to the scene.

More to come.

bruce highway bundaberg region gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Dedicated firey's push for national medals for CQ heroes

    premium_icon Dedicated firey's push for national medals for CQ heroes

    Weather NOVEMBER 2018 saw something CQ never thought it would experience - a mass evacuation of more than 8000 people as a bushfire raged towards Gracemere.

    A YEAR ON: Tobruk dive site advertised to key Asian markets

    premium_icon A YEAR ON: Tobruk dive site advertised to key Asian markets

    Destinations State Ministers recognise ex-HMAS Tobruk's contribution to economy

    WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?

    • 28th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Car crashes into tree at South Gladstone

    premium_icon Car crashes into tree at South Gladstone

    News QAS crews responded to the incident just after 8pm