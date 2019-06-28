UPDATE: Man injured after crash south of Miriam Vale

UPDATE 11.10AM: One man has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy, south of Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a woman and a child were also in the car but they are not injured.

The man suffered back injuries and was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Police are still currently on the scene and southbound traffic has been affected.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a single vehicle roll over on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.

The incident occurred in the past 15 minutes.

QPS and QAS spokespeople said their respective crews are currently on the way to the scene.

More to come.