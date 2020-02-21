Truck towing two vehicles rolls over on major highway

UPDATE 5.15pm:

THE driver of a truck which rolled over in Ambrose this afternoon is "shaken but uninjured" according to a Queensland Police spokesperson.

She said the truck was towing two vehicles on a trailer when it rolled off the Bruce highway at 2.40pm.

Traffic was unaffected by the crash.

Earlier:

Emergency services are on their way to a truck rollover in Ambrose.

Reports suggest a truck rolled off the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Gentle Annie Rd.

It is believed the driver has sustained a minor injury but the truck is severely damaged.

Police are currently on scene waiting for paramedics to arrive.