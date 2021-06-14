Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion last year. Picture: Youtube
Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion last year. Picture: Youtube
News

Report reveals likely cause of Grosvenor mine disaster

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Jun 2021 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A report has lifted the lid on the cause of one of the worst Queensland mining disasters in recent years, revealing the source of two “pressure waves” that left five men with horrific burns injuries.

Part two of the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry’s report into the Grosvenor mine explosion, tabled on Monday, found the likely cause of the first pressure wave was a methane explosion in the goaf, sparked by spontaneous combustion.

This first pressure wave was of such force that one of the injured miners, Wayne Sellars, described it as being like “standing in a cyclone”.

The report found a “flame front” which burned the five miners closest to the tailgate end of the longwall face coincided with a second pressure wave about 15 seconds after the first.

It stated the cause of the second pressure wave was a methane deflagration on the longwall face.

“The probable ignition source for the methane deflagration on the longwall face was the (pumping of polyurethane resin) initiated heating of coal to thermal runaway, which ignited an explosible atmosphere behind the longwall in the vicinity of shield (number) 111, resulting in a flame propagating onto the longwall face,” the report stated.

In the wake of the disaster, the Board of Inquiry recommended coal mines carry out a management practice for oxygen concentrations at goaf drainage wells to be maintained at no more than five per cent.

The board also called for coal mines to give all underground workers a personal proximity device that allows location tracking for the entire time they are underground.

It recommended coal mines also conduct a thorough risk assessment for the use of polymeric chemicals, especially polyurethane resins.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

anglo american grosvenor mine mining news qld coal mining board of inquiry
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Scream of pain’: Child airlifted after marine sting

        Premium Content ‘Scream of pain’: Child airlifted after marine sting

        News ‘I want my daddy’: Rescue chopper takes injured child to hospital after incident at Heron Island.

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        News For 140 years, we’ve covered the Gladstone region with passion and pride

        Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        Premium Content Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        News “If somebody comes in and asks for help, it’s not for me to judge whether they need...

        Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Premium Content Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Environment Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) confirmed regional Queensland households...