Report reveals Gladstone's staggering economic growth

Gladstone CBD looking north from observer hill, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA170215CBDG

A REPORT has found Gladstone had the highest economic growth in the state in 2017-18.

Research by SGS Economics and Planning found Gladstone's Gross Domestic Product growth was 5.8 per cent in 2017-18, growing at a faster rate than Brisbane.

The report, released earlier this month found Gladstone was not the only region outpacing the state's capital, with Cairns, Rockhampton Mackay and Townsville recording higher growth than Brisbane's 3.3 per cent.

The GDP growth is measured using data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, commodity exports and retail spending.

National leader of economic and social analysis Terry Rawnsley said the data showed the regions were cured of the "mining hangover”.

"The past five years there have been some pretty tough times up and down the coast because of the hangover from the mining boom,” Mr Rawnsley said.

"But this year we had some really good figures ... it showed those centres have come out of the mining hangover.”

Mr Rawnsley said it took about 12 months for regions with a high GDP to reap the rewards.

"Usually there is about a year's lag between a strong GDP and changes starting to happen,” he said.

"Businesses will get busier, and they'll work existing staff longer and harder and then they'll start to hire more people.”

The main driver of the strong economic growth was LNG exports, Mr Rawnsley said.

From January to November 18.8 million tonnes of LNG left the Gladstone Harbour.

Exports reached a 12-month high in November, which was also the month that Australia took the crown as the world's largest exporter for the month.

But Mr Rawnsley said the Port City needed to find ways to sustain the growth.

"Gladstone was at its highest GDP growth in recent years, but it's not going to have another 5.8 per cent year next year,” he said.

"It was strong because LNG was still ramping up, now that is at its peak the growth will stabilise.

"With LNG production too those profits made from the companies flow to the shareholders, not always to the local community.”

He said GDP growth of 3-3.5 per cent was sustainable.

Mr Rawnsley said Gladstone's next challenge would be to leverage off other industries that deliver profits back into the community.