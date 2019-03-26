Report reveals Gladstone region's hot suburbs

The latest Real Estate Institute of Queensland market monitor report has revealed a mixed bag for the Gladstone region; unstable median house prices, a recovering rental market and a falling vacancy rate.

The latest Real Estate Institute of Queensland market monitor report has revealed a mixed bag for the Gladstone region; unstable median house prices, a recovering rental market and a falling vacancy rate. Mike Richards GLA170215CBDG

HOMES on the market in Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Clinton and West Gladstone were hot property during late 2018, a new report has found.

Of the 112 homes which sold in the Gladstone region between October and December last year, 26 were in Boyne/Tannum, 12 in Clinton and 11 in West Gladstone.

The figures were revealed in Real Estate Institute of Queensland's market monitor report, released this week.

Remax Energy Boyne Island owner and sales agent Ros Waters said affordability was the main driver of increased sales within Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

She said the agency had its busiest Christmas period in six years in terms of inquiries and inspections for home sales.

"People really are seeing value in getting in the market when they're paying $200,000 less than what they would have paid six years ago,” she said.

Ms Waters said while stock in the early to mid-$200,000 range was declining, there was plenty of value at the higher end of the market.

The latest Real Estate Institute of Queensland market monitor report has revealed a mixed bag for the Gladstone region; unstable median house prices, a recovering rental market and a falling vacancy rate. REIQ

While REIQ found homes were selling faster and the vacancy rate was steady, it said there was still some volatility within the Gladstone property market.

In most other regions median house price fell, but the Gladstone region had an increase of 5 per cent, to a quarterly median of $278,185.

But this comes off the back of a 10 per cent decrease in median sale prices the previous quarter.

The report revealed while the Gladstone region's median house price rose from the September to December quarters, it dropped when comparing annual house sales to 2017.

It said over the past five years Gladstone's median price for homes had fallen by 37 per cent and units 60 per cent.

"... with significant economic headwinds still ahead, it would likely be a brave investor who decided to take a punt on the market anytime soon,” it said.

"That said, locals are very well-placed to upgrade given the price proposition of top-end dwellings, which have reduced in value more than the lower end of the market.”

REIQ zone chair for Gladstone Alicia Williams said while the improvements noted by REIQ were minor, the report was "concrete evidence” the market had officially turned around.

"Admittedly, it is a smaller gain, but the data in the report shows what everyone has been seeing at a grassroots level - small improvements,” Ms Williams said.

"This data shows the results for the December quarter and we are already at the end of March ... we are expecting the next report will show similar positive results.”

The report also found the rental market is improving, due to a fall in vacancy rates down to 4.2 per cent.

This is a significant drop compared to the "eye-watering” 9.9 per cent it was two years ago, the report states.

It said median rents in Gladstone increased by 21.4 per cent during the last quarter.

"There is a common misconception that real estate agencies drive the market,” MsWilliams said.

"Incorrect. When the rental market sees an increase or decrease in supply and demand, then the prices change.”

The report stated the three most affordable suburbs to buy in were West Gladstone with a median price of $175,000; Calliope at $235,000 and Glen Eden at $242,000.