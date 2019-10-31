Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
News

Report reveals Aussies losing thousands in scams

Michael Doyle
31st Oct 2019 4:30 AM | Updated: 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECENT report initiated by the Westpac Group has found Australians who were scammed in the last 12 months lost an average of $12,000.

The report found those living in NSW/ACT were the least likely to research companies they were dealing with.

Queenslanders believed more than any other they would not fall for a scam, however they were the most likely to be affected by a scam.

The reports have led St George Bank - part of the Westpac Group - to urged people to be more protective of their money.

"Scammers are now using very sophisticated techniques, tricks and technologies to convince unsuspecting Australians to hand over their hard-earned cash," said Tweed City branch manager, Lisa Allan.

"With one in five Australians not talking about scam prevention, it's important we lift the lid on scams through building awareness and taking simple steps to protect ourselves against scammers."

Some of the tips offered include never providing personal information in emails, phone calls and text messages.

Also keeping up-to-date with computer software and be wary of emails requesting your information.

editors picks scam scammers st george bank tweed westpac
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: QAL celebrates 2019

        premium_icon PHOTOS: QAL celebrates 2019

        News Employees gathered last week to celebrate the year that was.

        • 31st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
        Good cause behind masked event

        premium_icon Good cause behind masked event

        News How to attend the spooky-themed event for a night of food, music and a chance to...

        • 31st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
        Top tips for safe trick-or-treating this halloween

        premium_icon Top tips for safe trick-or-treating this halloween

        News Make sure your kids stay safe on Halloween with these police tips.

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards