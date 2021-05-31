Report reveals alarming rising cause of youth deaths

Suicide, the leading cause of death in the 10-17 years age group, is on the rise.

The latest government report into the deaths of children reveals that suicide, the leading cause of death in the 10-17 years age group, is on the rise.

In May, the Queensland and Family Commission tabled its 16th report, regarding the 12 months to June 2020, to the Minister for Justice.

It concluded that, while traffic-related deaths of youths continued to decline by about eight per cent each year, the instances of suicide rose by just under two per cent.

Suicide accounted for 20 deaths from “external” causes i.e. circumstances not related to natural causes such as disease.

The outlook over five years was even more grim; while 30 children aged 10-14 died of suicide, it took the life of 90 children aged 15-17 years, more than double the rate of vehicle-related fatalities.

The stressors identified with child death by suicide include parental supervision or divorce, poor intra-familial relationships, transitions in education and exposure to domestic violence and maltreatment.

More than one-third of them had made previous suicide attempts. Nearly three-quarters of them were young men.

And of the total 378 children who died during that period, 53 were known to Child Safety, a mortality rate four times higher than other children in Queensland.

“The family factors which lead to children becoming known to the child protection system – child neglect and abuse, domestic violence and substance misuse – are also factors which present an increased risk of fatal injury,” the report said.

As of July 2020, the death of a child known to child protection services requires an internal review to be conducted.

The report also said Indigenous children were “over-represented” in the statistics by a factor or two. Seven Indigenous children died from suicide in the 2019-20 period compared with four from transport incidents.

The rate of deaths from external causes also increased with increasing remoteness from population centres and other services.

In the same period, 21 children died as a result of transport incidents; however, there has been a “significant spike” in the road toll as of May this year.

Compared with 78 fatalities the same time last year, 100 people have died on the road during the same period in 2021 and The Morning Bulletin reported that some of them were children.

More than half of them (54 per cent) were in a motor vehicle and 30 per cent were pedestrians.

It remains to be seen whether that will tip the leading cause list in next year’s report.