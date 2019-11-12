Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
At the gas station
REPORT: RACQ reveals state’s cheapest fuel

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
RACQ have revealed Gladstone motorists were rewarded at the bowser last month.

The October 2019 Fuel Price Report showed motorists paid on average 139.6 cents per litre for regular unleaded petrol.

Goondiwindi was the only town with cheaper fuel with an average of 138.7 cents per litre.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said while Gladstone residents paid less than most of the state, the average price increased by 4.2 cents per litre since September.

“We suspect the increase was due to a restriction in supply in the Asia Pacific region,” Ms Smith said.

“Despite the rise, Gladstone retailers were still charging a low indicative retail margin of 0.8 cents per litre.”

Rockhampton wasn’t as lucky, charged 9 cents per litre more than Gladstone.

Ms Smith said it was a reminder for drivers to do their research.

“It takes time and people power to push down prices and we all have control over who we choose to buy from, which should always be those offering the best deals,” Ms Smith said.

She recommended drivers use price comparison apps.

The full report is available from the RACQ website.

Gladstone Observer

