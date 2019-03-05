‘Disturbing’ twist in NRL sex tape scandal

THE NRL's sex tape scandal has taken a dark turn with a report claiming a lewd video was used to threaten Panthers star Tyrone May.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg on Monday indicated May and the Penrith players involved in a third sex tape leak scandal won't be suspended despite the code's snowballing dramas.

However, the saga continues to be a nightmare for the 22-year-old Panthers utility.

On a dramatic day for the Panthers, Tyrone Phillips and Liam Coleman were identified in widespread reports as the two Panthers players involved in the latest leaked video.

The NRL integrity unit has now reportedly seeking to interview a former Panthers player, now at a rival club, as part of its investigation into how the third video was leaked.

Channel 9's Danny Weidler reported the Panthers privately believe a former player was responsible for the distribution of the video.

Fairfax has also reported that the former Panthers player will be interviewed by the NRL on Tuesday.

Tyrone May was reportedly the target of the disturbing plot.

While the game was left reeling from the release of a second tape, there was a concerning revelation from Nine News on Monday night that May was in fact threatened with the release of one of the two sex tapes he reportedly features in towards the end of the 2018 NRL season.

"There is a disturbing new element. One of those videos was then used to threaten Panthers rising young star Tyrone May before a big game last season," Weidler reported.

"May was first confronted with a sex video which emerged from a teammate's phone on the night before the Panthers played the Storm in Round 25 last year.

"He received a threat at the time that the video was about to be made public, a ploy that was designed to put him off his game."

The Panther earlier on Monday confirmed the club is aware of another lewd video circulating on social media.

Greenberg opted against banning Canterbury prop Dylan Napa last week for being seen in lurid videos, fearing players could be specifically targeted if such a precedence was established.

And he said unless any new videos emerged that were filmed from March onwards, that wouldn't change.

"I think I made the line pretty clear last week," Greenberg said.

"That we're dealing with historical considerations we'll deal with it. Just like we did last week and just like we'll do with this one.

"Rugby league players are high profile.

"It's another reminder to rugby league players that we don't judge just their performance on the field, equally they've got obligations off the field and they need to be very careful.

"It can have very dire consequences if it goes wrong."

Josh Mansour says it is scary times to be a star in the NRL.

The bigger fear from both the players and the game though is when the video scandals will end.

Napa's video was one of the headlines of a nightmare summer for the league and there are rumours many more featuring other players exist.

"I've heard lots of rumour and innuendo about lots of historical videos and if they are or aren't out there," Greenberg said.

"I don't know if they are. I can only deal with what's put in front of me.

"We'll deal with it. We'll move on quickly but there's clearly some others that have come out recently and again we'll just deal with it. And we'll get on with it."

It also has players on edge, with Penrith co-captain Josh Mansour admitting some could be distracted ahead of the season if they knew there was a chance they could feature.

"That's what's so scary about it," Mansour said.

"The person who is leaking the videos, what are his motives?

"I know I'm not (on edge), I've got nothing to worry about.

"But obviously some people have videos out there that are private and if they get put in the wrong hands, I would definitely be worried (if I was them), no doubt."

Mansour also said other players were becoming embarrassed by the situation, with the NRL's off-season from hell lingering towards round one.

"I think if one person goes through it we're all kind of reflected by that one individual," he said.

- with AAP