FILE PHOTO: Police are speaking to one person over a replica firearm. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE

POLICE have seized a replica firearm at Gladstone Airport this morning.

A QPS spokesman said a security guard noticed an outline of a weapon during x-ray screening.

Officers were called to the airport at 7.40am and are still currently speaking to a person of interest.

More to come.